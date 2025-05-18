403
Second Edition of Samarth Blind Cricket Championship Ends with India’s 5-0 Dominance in Sathya Sai Grama
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) Bengaluru | 17 May 2025 – In a thrilling display of grit, skill, and sportsmanship, India swept South Africa 5-0 in the Second Edition of the Samarth Blind Cricket Championship, held from 12–16 May 2025 at the prestigious Sai Krishnan Stadium, Sathya Sai Grama, Karnataka. Organised by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation under its flagship ‘Samarth’ initiative, the championship reaffirmed the power of inclusive sport in uniting communities and empowering persons with disabilities. Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai – Founder, Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, Mr Jae-Young (JT) Park – Executive Director, Hyundai Motor Company, Dr H C Mahadevappa – Minister of Social Welfare, Government of Karnataka, Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar – Founding Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust and Chairman, CABI, Prakash Padukone – Former All England Badminton Champion, Syed Kirmani – Former India Wicketkeeper and 1983 World Cup Winner, and Syed Naseer Hussain – Member of Rajya Sabha were the distinguished guests for the event.
In the final match, South Africa set a competitive target of 142/6 in 20 overs, led by Lesedi N Lesufi’s solid knock of 54 (47). India chased it down in just 13 overs, driven by stellar innings from Lalprasad Soren (62 off 41) and Captain T Durga Rao (60 off 35). With two key wickets and a half-century, Durga Rao was named Player of the Match.
The five-day tournament culminated in a vibrant closing ceremony that celebrated India’s unbeaten run and highlighted the spirit of resilience and excellence in blind cricket.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Team India on this remarkable victory. This stadium was envisioned and built for moments like these—to champion sports and celebrate the true spirit of sportsmanship. Our ancient scriptures teach us that it is not those without eyes who are blind, but those without vision. Samarthan Trust and Hyundai exemplifies a noble vision by creating a space where individuals with physical challenges are not just included, but empowered and celebrated. This is the true essence of an inclusive society”, remarked Sri Madhusudan Sai.
Sai Krishnan Stadium—the venue partner—played a pivotal role in this international event. A full-fledged, international-standard cricket facility, the stadium boasts a larger pitch than Bengaluru’s famed Chinnaswamy Stadium, featuring a 70-metre radius, three pitches, automatic irrigation systems, and a seating capacity of 9,000 across four grandstand galleries spread over 10,000 sq. ft.
Beyond cricket, the complex includes world-class facilities for tennis, basketball, volleyball, and futsal—all built to international specifications with synthetic flooring. Sai Krishnan Stadium has previously hosted marquee events like the One World One Family (OWOF) Cup in 2024 and 2025, graced by cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Irfan Pathan, and Chaminda Vaas.
