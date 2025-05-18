MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Next-Generation Emerson Ultrasonic Welder Gives Manufacturers Greater Production Flexibility, Operational Efficiency |

This summer, Emerson will launch the first model in its next-generation BransonTM Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform, an innovative, entry-level system that provides the flexibility and control capability to meet diverse manufacturing needs. This model, the Branson Polaris Integrated Welder (IW), offers intuitive and ergonomic design to streamline operation and serviceability with actuator, power supply and process controls in a single unit.

The Polaris IW has a broad application scope with enhanced welding performance for automotive, textile, consumer electronics, food packaging and other applications. With a sleek, all-in-one design, the welder takes up less space and can be efficiently integrated into automated production lines.

The welder's 7-inch HMI, LCD touchscreen features an operation summary display. Using this interface, users can view recipe parameters, calibrations, weld history and alarm log as well as system information and diagnostics, allowing for easier operation and more efficient processes. Additional features include a load cell for precise trigger setting, horn diagnostics, built-in amplitude control, pre-trigger function and cycle and batch counter. The Polaris IW also offers enhanced cybersecurity that helps keep manufacturing assets safe and compliant.

“Flexibility and control are key to gaining a competitive edge in today's dynamic market, and manufacturers need solutions as advanced as their challenges,” said Kerryn Harrington, global product manager at Emerson.“The new Branson Polaris IW ultrasonic welder is an exciting first step in our latest initiative to bring welding innovation, scalability and efficiency to the plant floor. As the line expands, the next-generation Polaris ultrasonic welding platform will give manufacturers an innovative, fully configurable system designed to adapt to new demands, so they can continually optimize operations and achieve peak performance now and in the future.”

Upcoming Polaris product releases will offer scalable, automation-friendly systems with configurable controls, power supplies and software that allow manufacturers to customize their systems for a wide range of applications. With advanced connectivity, operators can analyze data, optimize performance and ensure compliance as production environments evolve.

Manufacturing engineers can choose their configurable Polaris platform components or work with Emerson welding industry specialists to help select the right mix of components for the most effective and most stable material-joining solution the application requires.

