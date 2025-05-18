Under The Patronage Of: Ministry Of National Guard Health Affairs The 7Th Annual Saudi International Vaccination Forum Takes Off Today In Riyadh

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, the 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination forum takes off today in Riyadh, the leading event taking place from the 17th to the 18th of May, 2025, and in collaboration with the Public Health Authority (PHA).

Dr. Emad Almohammadi, Consultant of Preventive Medicine and Public Health; Chief Officer of Communicable Diseases, Public Health Authority, Riyadh, KSA, said:“Robust immunization policies are built on scientific evidence, strong leadership, and cross-sector collaboration. In Saudi Arabia, we continue to prioritize vaccines based on disease burden and emerging threats, while addressing challenges like vaccine hesitancy, adult immunization gaps, and sustainable funding. Through the efforts of national advisory teams, we have implemented innovative strategies that significantly improved vaccine uptake. Our experience underscores the value of technical guidance and local expertise in shaping effective, resilient immunization programs”.

The 7th Annual Saudi International Vaccination forum is a premier initiative in the Middle East to gather policy makers, distinguished regional and international experts and professional associations to exchange insights and discuss recent updates, national and international guidelines in the field of vaccination, and highlight the critical role of effective vaccine implementation in improving public health in the region.

Prof. Ziad Memish, Senior Infectious Disease Consultant and Senior Advisor to HE the Supervisor General, King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre, Professor, College of Medicine, Alfaisal University, Riyadh, KSA, said:“King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) plays a pivotal role in advancing global immunization by integrating life-saving vaccination programs into its humanitarian response. Through strategic partnerships with WHO, UNICEF, and other global agencies, KSrelief delivers vaccines to conflict-affected and underserved populations, overcoming logistical and political barriers. Its efforts strengthen health systems, build local capacity, and reduce the spread of preventable diseases. By prioritizing equity and access, KSrelief not only addresses immediate health crises but also contributes to long-term global health security, reaffirming its commitment to transforming lives through sustainable humanitarian impact”.

The forum will provide an exceptional scientific program that covers sessions about vaccine policy and regulations, the latest updates about vaccines and vaccine preventable diseases, new vaccines in the pipeline, through interactive presentations, panel discussions and educational workshops. The main theme for this year's forum emphasizes the transformative power of vaccination in creating healthier, more resilient communities by protecting lives, preventing diseases, and promoting overall wellbeing. It underscores the collective responsibility, partnerships, and commitment required to achieve a healthier and safer future for everyone.

“With increasing global travel and emerging health risks, updating travel vaccination strategies is more critical than ever,” said Prof. Jaffar Altawfiq, Professor, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, Dhahran, KSA.“Vaccines against diseases like Yellow Fever, Rabies, Typhoid, and Cholera are essential tools in preventing the spread of serious infections, especially in high-risk regions. Ensuring travelers are adequately protected not only safeguards individual health, but also strengthens global public health security, through awareness, access, and updated guidelines, we can minimize disease transmission and enhance the safety of international travel”. Added, Prof. Jaffar Altawfiq

Prof. Sami AlHajjar, Consultant, Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Virology; Executive Director, Pediatric & Women's Health Center of Excellence, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Riyadh, KSA, commented :“As we navigate an era marked by both scientific progress and public skepticism, strengthening immunization policies requires not only robust data but also trusted leadership. This session highlights how national immunization advisory bodies can shape resilient strategies, address vaccine hesitancy with evidence and empathy, and scale innovative solutions that enhance uptake. By sharing challenges and successes across countries, we can foster a collaborative approach that reinforces public confidence and ensures equitable vaccine coverage-ultimately turning immunization from a recommendation into a collective responsibility”.

