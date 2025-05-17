Jordan And Diplomacy Of Reintegrating Syria: A Pivotal Role In Openness, Lifting Sanctions

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Jordan has played a pivotal role in Arab efforts to restore Syria to its regional fold, based on a realistic political vision that recognizes the importance of Syria's stability as a gateway to regional stability. Jordan's role was not limited to political calls, but included practical steps and tangible initiatives, most notably coordination with Arab countries, opening direct channels of communication with Damascus, and contributing to regional connectivity projects.

His Majesty King Abdullah also played an active role in influencing decision-makers in the United States, through his contacts with American political elites, urging them to ease Western sanctions imposed on Syria, paving the way for its re-integration into the Arab system and promoting a comprehensive political solution.

Jordan has long been a pivotal player in the Arab world, committed to regional stability and resolving its crises through political and diplomatic means. Among the most prominent issues in which Jordan's role has emerged over the past decade has been the issue of Syria's reintegration into the Arab fold after years of isolation and bloody conflict. Jordan, along with several other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Turkey, contributed to preparing the political and diplomatic groundwork for Syria's return to the Arab League.

However, its stance was distinguished by a clearer and more proactive stance, stemming from a careful reading of the regional geopolitical reality and a deep understanding of the impact of the Syrian crisis on security and stability in Jordan and the region as a whole.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Jordan has been directly affected by the repercussions of the war, both in terms of the large Syrian refugee influx, which constituted a demographic and economic burden, and in terms of the security threats on the northern border and the spread of armed and terrorist groups. Although Jordan initially maintained a position of neutrality and called for a political solution, it later began to move towards a more realistic approach, based on active engagement in de-escalation efforts and re-establishing communication with the Syrian regime.

This Jordanian approach was clearly demonstrated through several practical initiatives. Jordan was among the first Arab countries to explicitly call for Syria's return to the Arab League, considering that its isolation from its Arab surroundings had proven unsuccessful, and that dialogue was the only way to overcome the state of polarisation and division. Jordan also called for easing the sanctions imposed on Syria, which have only deepened the suffering of the Syrian people and exacerbated the economic and humanitarian crisis.

Perhaps one of Jordan's most notable steps in this regard was its contribution to the project to supply electricity and gas to Syria and Lebanon, as part of what is known as the "Arab Electricity Interconnection" project. This project carries as much political significance as it does developmental dimensions. The project aims not only to support the Syrian economy, but also to serve as a bridge to rebuild trust and reintegrate Syria into the official Arab system, away from the regional and international polarizations that have obstructed solutions for more than a decade.

The meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara'a in Amman was a symbolic and practical turning point, conveying a clear message that Jordan believes in the importance of direct dialogue between Arab leaders and that moving beyond the past requires political courage and responsible initiatives. It was followed by a series of meetings and contacts that contributed to softening Arab positions towards Damascus.

Jordan's role was not solely driven by political or security considerations; rather, it reflects a comprehensive strategic vision that views Syria's stability as part of the stability of the region. Syria, by virtue of its geographical location, represents a significant focal point in the Arab Levant, and its absence from the Arab world has weakened joint Arab action and opened the door to intertwined regional and international interventions. From this perspective, Jordan's supportive role for Syria's return to the Arab arena was not out of courtesy but rather stemming from a conviction that there can be no real solution without Syria, and no comprehensive stability without addressing the roots of the Syrian crisis politically, security-wise, and economically. In the same vein, Jordan did not act alone, but rather sought to coordinate with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Turkey.

Despite their differing positions throughout the stages of the crisis, they ultimately agreed on the importance of returning Syria to the Arab League and pushing the Syrian regime to engage in a new political process that considers the interests of the Syrian people and halts the bloodshed of the conflict. Several consultative meetings were held between the foreign ministers of these countries, in which Jordan was actively present, proposing gradual and comprehensive approaches to achieve this goal.

Bringing Syria back into the Arab fold is not only a political imperative; it also represents a practical approach to confronting common regional challenges, such as terrorism, cross-border smuggling, drug trafficking, and foreign intervention. Jordan has repeatedly expressed its concern about the growing threat of drug smuggling across its northern border, demonstrating that security coordination with Damascus is a regional necessity, not a diplomatic luxury.

In sum, it can be said that Jordan's role in bringing Syria back into the Arab fold embodies a kind of realistic and responsible diplomacy that balances national principles and national interests. Jordan did not limit itself to theoretical positions; it also took practical steps, seeking to build understandings with other Arab countries and opening channels with Damascus, without neglecting the legitimate demands of the Syrian people or ignoring the humanitarian and political dimensions of the crisis. His Majesty King Abdullah also played a pivotal role in this context through his frequent contacts with decision-makers and influential elites in the United States. On more than one occasion, he emphasised the need to reconsider the Western sanctions policy imposed on Syria, given its disastrous effects on the Syrian people and on the stability of the region.

These Jordanian efforts aimed to convince Washington of the importance of adopting a more flexible and realistic approach that would allow for political and economic solutions and enhance the chances of Syria's gradual return to the Arab regional order. In doing so, Jordan presented a model of a state that plays the role of an honest and effective mediator, prioritizing regional security, Arab unity, and preserving the regional order from collapse or fragmentation.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University