First Group Of Egyptian Pilgrims Arrives In Aqaba Ahead Of Hajj

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first group of Egyptian pilgrims, 125 out of a total of 7,778, arrived in Aqaba on Friday aboard the passenger ship Ayla, one of the newest vessels in the Arab Bridge Maritime Company's fleet.

Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj, who received the pilgrims, said the facilitations provided to Egyptian pilgrims reflect Royal directives aimed at honouring Jordan's guests and presenting a positive image of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He reiterated that relevant authorities are committed to ensuring a comfortable stay for the pilgrims in Aqaba, whether upon arrival or departure, through the provision of necessary logistical services. He noted that a comprehensive action plan is in place to streamline procedures and facilitate the movement of pilgrims between Aqaba's ports and the Saudi border.

Arab Bridge Maritime Director General Adnan Abadleh said the company's selection as the exclusive sea transporter of Egyptian pilgrims reflects the trust it has earned over more than three decades of maritime service, marked by adherence to high safety and security standards.

Abadleh reaffirmed the company's full readiness to transport pilgrims to the Holy Sites professionally and efficiently, in line with a pre-arranged schedule. He highlighted the company's coordination with authorities at the ports of Nuweiba and Aqaba to ensure a safe and seamless journey.

He also noted that the pilgrims' village in Nuweiba has been upgraded to accommodate pilgrims prior to their transit through Jordan, while preparations at the pilgrims' terminal in Aqaba have been finalised to receive returning pilgrims.

The bulk of the Egyptian pilgrims are expected to be transported between May 25 and 28 using a fleet of modern vessels. These include the Ayla, with a capacity of 1,000 passengers; the Sinai, with a capacity of 550; and the high-speed ferry Queen Nefertiti, which can accommodate 580 passengers. The company estimates a daily transport capacity of up to 62 buses.