Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-05-17 08:07:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD -- Arab leaders, at the conclusion of their 5th Economic and Social Development summit, voiced support for a project aimed at boosting Arab efforts in space, scientific research and advanced technologies.

BAGHDAD -- Saudi Arabia renewed its categorical opposition to the attempts to the forced displacement of Palestinians, affirming its full support to the two-state solution.

GAZA -- Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip killed over 153 people and wounded 459 others in just the past day, according to the Palestinian health authority.

BRUSSELS -- European Council President Antonio Costa says he is "shocked" at the situation in Gaza, said in a statement online.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won two gold medals and achieved first place at the UAE's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (end) mb

MENAFN17052025000071011013ID1109561947

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search