Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
BAGHDAD -- Saudi Arabia renewed its categorical opposition to the attempts to the forced displacement of Palestinians, affirming its full support to the two-state solution.
GAZA -- Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip killed over 153 people and wounded 459 others in just the past day, according to the Palestinian health authority.
BRUSSELS -- European Council President Antonio Costa says he is "shocked" at the situation in Gaza, said in a statement online.
ABU DHABI -- Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won two gold medals and achieved first place at the UAE's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (end) mb
