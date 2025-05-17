Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD -- Arab leaders, at the conclusion of their 5th Economic and Social Development summit, voiced support for a project aimed at boosting Arab efforts in space, scientific research and advanced technologies.

BAGHDAD -- Saudi Arabia renewed its categorical opposition to the attempts to the forced displacement of Palestinians, affirming its full support to the two-state solution.

GAZA -- Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip killed over 153 people and wounded 459 others in just the past day, according to the Palestinian health authority.

BRUSSELS -- European Council President Antonio Costa says he is "shocked" at the situation in Gaza, said in a statement online.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won two gold medals and achieved first place at the UAE's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship. (end) mb