NG Chief Pivnenko On Enemy Fiber-Optic Drones: Like Spider Webs Over Front Line
According to Ukrinform, Pivnenko reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
“What's new on the battlefield? A huge amount of fiber optics on the routes of enemy drones. Trees and fields on the contact line already look like this,” noted Pivnenko.
According to him, kilometers of fiber-optic wire are braiding the front line like a spider's web.
"This is another stage when war and its technologies are changing," Pivnenko emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the National Guard of Ukraine is modernizing BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems , including improving platforms and combat systems, ergonomics and crew safety.
Photo is for illustrative purposes only
