NG Chief Pivnenko On Enemy Fiber-Optic Drones: Like Spider Webs Over Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, has demonstrated the use of fiber optics on the routes of Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, Pivnenko reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“What's new on the battlefield? A huge amount of fiber optics on the routes of enemy drones. Trees and fields on the contact line already look like this,” noted Pivnenko.

According to him, kilometers of fiber-optic wire are braiding the front line like a spider's web.

“This is another stage when war and its technologies are changing,” Pivnenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the National Guard of Ukraine is modernizing BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems , including improving platforms and combat systems, ergonomics and crew safety.

