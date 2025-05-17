Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NG Chief Pivnenko On Enemy Fiber-Optic Drones: Like Spider Webs Over Front Line

NG Chief Pivnenko On Enemy Fiber-Optic Drones: Like Spider Webs Over Front Line


2025-05-17 07:04:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, has demonstrated the use of fiber optics on the routes of Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, Pivnenko reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“What's new on the battlefield? A huge amount of fiber optics on the routes of enemy drones. Trees and fields on the contact line already look like this,” noted Pivnenko.

According to him, kilometers of fiber-optic wire are braiding the front line like a spider's web.

“This is another stage when war and its technologies are changing,” Pivnenko emphasized.

Read also: CCD: Drones attack Optical Fiber Systems enterprise in Saransk, Russia

As Ukrinform previously reported, the National Guard of Ukraine is modernizing BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems , including improving platforms and combat systems, ergonomics and crew safety.

Photo is for illustrative purposes only

MENAFN17052025000193011044ID1109561853

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search