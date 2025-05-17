403
Media reports Trump requesting from Apple not to build in India
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop expanding the company’s manufacturing operations in India, emphasizing that production should be increased within the United States instead.
Speaking in Doha on Thursday, Trump told CNBC, “I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said, ‘my friend, I treated you very good. You’re bringing in $500 billion, but now I hear you’re building all over India.’ I don’t want you building in India.”
Trump continued, “We tolerated your operations in China for years, but now it’s time for you to build here. India can handle themselves—we need that investment in the U.S.”
According to CNBC, Trump claimed that Apple would increase domestic production following the conversation. Meanwhile, Apple has been steadily expanding its operations in India, aiming to make it a major production hub. Reuters reported in April that Apple plans to manufacture the majority of iPhones for the U.S. market in India by the end of 2026. Indian media also reported that Apple intends to shift all iPhone assembly from China to India.
Experts warn, however, that Trump's demand may oversimplify the global supply chain reality. Building large-scale iPhone manufacturing capacity in the U.S., where Apple currently lacks infrastructure, would require substantial time and financial investment, noted Sonam Chandwani of KS Legal & Associates.
In a related development, India recently approached the World Trade Organization (WTO) with a proposal to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum in response to a 25% import duty reinstated in March—an extension of Trump-era trade policies from 2018.
Despite the tension, India and the U.S. are finalizing a bilateral trade agreement. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance recently confirmed that both sides have agreed on negotiation terms, describing them as a blueprint for a final trade deal.
