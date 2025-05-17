Bihar Health Minister Inaugurates 100-Bed Ward At Patna Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 17 (IANS) In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in Bihar, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, on Saturday, inaugurated a 100-bed fully air-conditioned ward at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna.

Built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, the state-of-the-art ward is part of an ongoing expansion of one of Bihar's major public health institutions.

During the inaugural ceremony, Minister Pandey opened his speech with a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army, saying, "As long as our soldiers are deployed on the borders, we are safe. Their bravery enables us to build a stronger Bihar and a stronger India."

Praising the Armed Forces' role in national security, especially during recent conflicts, the Minister said, "The way the Indian Army confronted Pakistan in the recent war has ensured our borders remain secure. Because of them, we are able to advance in every sector."

The newly inaugurated ward falls under NMCH's Medicine Department and is constructed on an elevated second-floor platform, ensuring better flood resistance.

The Minister said that the days of "fish swimming in hospital wards during rains" are over, in an approval to past monsoon challenges faced by the hospital.

He also told the media that NMCH now has more than 1,100 beds, adding, "Patients will now receive treatment in an improved environment. Moreover, 450 types of medicines are being provided completely free of cost."

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Pandey shared ambitious plans for the hospital.

Construction of new buildings is already underway and scheduled for completion by August 2025, the Minister said.

NMCH is being developed as a centre of excellence for tuberculosis treatment, with full-scale diagnostic and recovery services soon to be added.

Additional departments will be introduced to enhance medical services for a growing patient base, the Minister added.

"I will personally return to inaugurate the new buildings when they are ready," Minister Pandey added, underlining the government's commitment to public healthcare delivery.