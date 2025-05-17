Bengal: Two Arrested In Murshidabad In Fake AADHAR Card Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) Police have arrested two cops in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday in connection with a racket engaged in the arrangement of fake AADHAR cards for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sanaullah Sheikh (32) and Anwar Rahman (30). They were arrested from Baromasia village under the Sagarpara police station. The business of arranging fake AADHAR cards was being operated from a shop owned by Sheikh.

Two fingerprint scanners, two laptops, one printer, two mobile phones, and three fake AADHAR cards have been recovered from their possession.

Speaking to the media persons on Saturday, the sub-division police office of Domkol, Subham Bajaj, said that in the face of interrogation, the arrested accused have admitted their involvement in the racket for arranging fake AADHAR cards.

He had also warned that common people should be careful about approaching any centre claiming to be a place for the creation of new AADHAR cards.“Only approach the authorised AADHAAR enrolment centres for preparing new AADHAR cards,” said Bajaj.

During the last few months, the sleuths of both Kolkata Police and West Bengal have launched major crackdown operations against rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian identity documents, including Indian passports for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Under special scanner on this count are the Indo-Bangladesh bordering districts in West Bengal, like Murshidabad.

The cops investigating the fake Indian identity document rackets have identified a specific pattern in the operations of such rackets in this particular chain of crime.

Any infiltrator illegally crossing over to the Indian territory, contacting the local agents, and showing willingness to pay out hefty amounts for getting fake Indian identity documents is first provided with safe shelters at the different villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh in the state, both land and coastal.

Thereafter, the agents arrange for fake birth certificates and fake ration cards for them, which is the first step for making other identity documents. By the fake ration cards, other identification documents like EPIC, PAN, and AADHAAR cards are acquired. The last step is getting the fake passports based on these other fake identity documents.