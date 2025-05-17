Amir Meets Iraqi Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with His Excellency Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, on the sidelines of the 34th regular session of the Arab Summit, held at the Government Palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today.



During the meeting, bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields were reviewed. Regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan.