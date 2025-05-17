Amir Meets Iraqi Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with His Excellency Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, on the sidelines of the 34th regular session of the Arab Summit, held at the Government Palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today.Read Also
-
Amir participates in 34th Arab Summit
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 mn for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
During the meeting, bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields were reviewed. Regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda were also discussed.
The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment