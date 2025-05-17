Amir Departs From Baghdad After Attending Arab Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Baghdad today, after heading the Qatari delegation participating in the 34th regular session of the Arab Summit, which was held at the Government Palace in Baghdad today, May 17, 2025.



The Amir and his accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Baghdad International Airport by HE Minister of Defense of the brotherly Republic of Iraq Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi, and a number of senior officials.

The Amir was accompanied during the visit by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.



