403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NYU refuses giving certificate due to student speech
(MENAFN) New York University has refused to give a degree certificate to a student because of his condemnation of the US backing “genocide” in Gaza and over Israel’s deeds in his graduation speech.
The NYU student stated during his graduation speech that “the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”
Adding that the continuous ethnic cleansing that is happening in Gaza “is supported politically and militarily by the United States.”
An NYU representative stated that Rozos decived the university about his thoughtout speech to “express his personal and one-sided political views.”
Additionally, he said that NYU is retaining Razos’ degree certificate as they are taking while taking a punitive measure.
The NYU student stated during his graduation speech that “the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”
Adding that the continuous ethnic cleansing that is happening in Gaza “is supported politically and militarily by the United States.”
An NYU representative stated that Rozos decived the university about his thoughtout speech to “express his personal and one-sided political views.”
Additionally, he said that NYU is retaining Razos’ degree certificate as they are taking while taking a punitive measure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment