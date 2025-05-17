Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYU refuses giving certificate due to student speech

2025-05-17 06:43:15
(MENAFN) New York University has refused to give a degree certificate to a student because of his condemnation of the US backing “genocide” in Gaza and over Israel’s deeds in his graduation speech.

The NYU student stated during his graduation speech that “the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”

Adding that the continuous ethnic cleansing that is happening in Gaza “is supported politically and militarily by the United States.”

An NYU representative stated that Rozos decived the university about his thoughtout speech to “express his personal and one-sided political views.”

Additionally, he said that NYU is retaining Razos’ degree certificate as they are taking while taking a punitive measure.

