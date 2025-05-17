403
Indonesia Intercepts Vessel Carrying USD428M in Drugs Off Western Islands
(MENAFN) The Indonesian Navy announced Friday the seizure of a vessel laden with methamphetamine and cocaine valued at 7.057 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($428 million). The interception occurred on Tuesday near the Riau Islands, according to a naval statement.
Navy personnel grew suspicious upon observing a foreign fishing vessel entering Indonesian territorial waters. The boat reportedly disregarded orders to halt and increased its speed, leading to a naval pursuit.
Upon apprehending the vessel, authorities noted the absence of any fishing gear, despite its classification as a fishing ship. Following the ship's arrival at a naval base, officials discovered 60 white and 35 yellow sacks containing the illicit substances.
In connection with the massive drug seizure, authorities apprehended one Thai national and four Myanmar nationals who were on board the Thai-flagged ship.
