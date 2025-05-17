Saudi Arabia Clears Starlink For Sky And Sea, Musk Eyes Broader Tech Footprint

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Elon Musk confirmed that Saudi Arabia has authorised the deployment of Starlink, his satellite internet service, for aviation and maritime applications. The announcement was made during the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, where Musk also expressed interest in introducing Tesla's autonomous vehicles to the Kingdom.

Starlink, operated by Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity, particularly in underserved and mobile regions. The approval in Saudi Arabia allows the service to cater to the country's aviation and maritime sectors, enhancing communication capabilities in these industries.

Musk's participation in the forum coincided with a visit by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was in the Kingdom to strengthen bilateral economic ties. During the event, Musk showcased Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots and discussed the potential introduction of Tesla's self-driving vehicles in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the nation's Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy through technological innovation.

Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily in its transportation and logistics infrastructure, aiming to become a global hub in these sectors. The integration of Starlink's satellite internet service is expected to bolster the Kingdom's capabilities in aviation and maritime operations, contributing to its broader economic diversification goals.

While Musk did not provide a specific timeline for the introduction of Tesla's autonomous vehicles in Saudi Arabia, his discussions with Saudi officials indicate a mutual interest in exploring advanced transportation technologies. The Kingdom's commitment to embracing innovative solutions positions it as a potential market for Tesla's self-driving technology.

