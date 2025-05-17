Afghan Trucks Roll Into India Via Pakistan
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Eight trucks carrying Afghan goods have been allowed entry into India via Pakistan, media reports say.
Held up as a result of a military escalation between the South Asian rivals, the heavy vehicles were allowed to roll into India through the Wagah border on Friday.
In response to a formal request from the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan let the trucks stranded in its territory proceed to India, The Express Tribune reported, citing official sources.
Despite the suspension of its trade with India, Pakistan granted permission to the trucks laden with dried fruits to proceed to their final destination - a gesture aimed at preventing losses to Afghan exporters and their Indian partners.
A day earlier, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke over the telephone on issues of common interest.
In the highest-level contact yet between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and India, The Times of India reported, humanitarian aid for Afghans recently deported from Pakistan came up for discussion.
New Delhi is said to be mulling over options to resume stalled development projects in Afghanistan and deepen cooperation in specific sectors.
mud
