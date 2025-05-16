Andhra Pradesh Minister Directs Expediting Development Of 175 MSME Parks

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas conducted a comprehensive review meeting regarding the status of 175 planned MSME Parks across the State.

The meeting, held Thursday at APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri, focused on accelerating land allotment processes and infrastructure development initiatives, with APIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Abhishikt Kishore and other senior officials in attendance.

Minister Srinivas issued clear directives to APIIC officials to complete all land allotments within a 30-day timeframe, emphasising immediate support for entrepreneurs interested in establishing operations.

He placed particular emphasis on expediting processes in the 11 parks that have already been inaugurated, and established a rigorous biweekly progress review meeting schedule to maintain momentum.

To enhance accountability and transparency, officials have been instructed to submit detailed status updates every 15 days.

The Minister mandated the maintenance of a comprehensive tracking system outlining each park's development status along with specific implementation timelines.

Addressing affordability concerns, Srinivas encouraged APIIC to leverage financial support available under the Ministry of MSME's MSE-CDP scheme, which could substantially reduce land acquisition costs for entrepreneurs.

Additionally, he advocated for exploring the Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) model to increase private sector involvement in park development initiatives.

The strategic review meeting underscores the government's commitment to fostering industrial growth and employment generation by strengthening the MSME ecosystem throughout Andhra Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)