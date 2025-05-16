403
Qatar, WHO Discuss Bolstering Ties, Jointly Addressing Global Health Issues
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the World Health Organization (WHO) held their second strategic dialogue on Friday, discussing ways to strengthen their partnership and expand cooperation to serve local, regional, and global health issues.
The Qatari delegation was led by HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud, while WHO's delegation was headed by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The dialogue included the participation of HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah; HE the Director of the International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Director-General of the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) Fahd bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, and WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhy.
HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus signed a Statement of Intent between the State of Qatar and WHO, establishing a Country Cooperation Strategy for 2024-2030.
The strategy is based on two main tracks, including joint implementation of programs to enhance and improve health in Qatar, aligning with WHO's Fourteenth General Program of Work and health-related Sustainable Development Goals, in addition to Qatar's contribution to regional and global health efforts through its specialized institutions.
HE Al Mahmoud said that the strategic dialogue confirms the joint commitment to global health security, equity and innovation, and contributes to achieving a healthier future.
He stressed the pride of the State of Qatar in the long-term and fruitful partnership with the World Health Organisation, and its commitment to supporting the organization and its resources.
He stated that through their partnership with WHO, they will continue to support WHO regional offices and health services in fragile environments and promote health priorities in the eastern Mediterranean region, reiterating Qatar's commitment to achieving universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.
He explained that the healthcare system in the State of Qatar is focused on the individual and is characterized by flexibility and inclusiveness, and primary healthcare is the basis of Qatar's health system, and the State of Qatar has placed health security as a strategic priority to enhance its capabilities to prepare for and respond to pandemics, with constant readiness in case of any threat to public health.
He also highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the changing global health landscape, stressing the need to use advanced technology in order to improve health outcomes.
The dialogue featured several key sessions focusing on concrete pathways for strengthening technical cooperation between Qatar and WHO, including global health security, emergency health coordination mechanisms between Qatar and WHO, science, e-health, and innovation, Qatar's role in WHO governance, and collaborative efforts to support health priorities in least developed countries.
The discussions also assessed the alignment between Qatar's national health strategy and WHO's initiatives for the Eastern Mediterranean region, covering equitable access to medical products, investment in a resilient health workforce, and accelerating public health actions on substance abuse. Practical steps were proposed to strengthen cooperation with WHO's regional office.
