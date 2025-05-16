Qatar Participates In World Police Summit In Dubai

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has participated in the fourth edition of the World Police Summit, organized by the Dubai Police General Command under the theme "Designing the Future of Policing."



During the summit, Director General of Public Security and head of the Ministry of Interior delegation, Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti met with Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lt Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.



Discussions during the meeting dealt with means to enhance security cooperation between the two sides.



More than 300 speakers, international experts, and elite decision-makers in the security sector participated in the summit, discussing emerging security challenges and innovative solutions.