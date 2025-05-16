Softpos Market Research With Opportunity Forecasts, 2025: Industry To Grow From $365 Million In 2024 To $1.24 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SoftPOS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Enterprise Size (Micro & Small Business, Medium & Large Business), Operating System, End Use (Retail, Restaurants, Public Transport, Hospitality, Others), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SoftPOS Market was valued at USD 365 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 23.10%. The software point of sale (SoftPOS) is designed for contactless payments, which has become a rapidly adopted payment method among consumers as well as small and medium businesses. Major factors such as the increase of contactless payments and expansion of payment form factors are attributed to the growth of the market. In addition, the global smartphone penetration in the population worldwide and the growing trend to use contactless or touchless payments owing to the COVID-19 pandemic are also driving the market's growth.

SoftPOS Market Report Highlights

Based on enterprise size, For small businesses, SoftPOS system is a lower cost and easier means to accept card payments. These systems are designed to be inexpensive, easy to use, and can be set up quickly, making them an ideal choice for small businesses

Based on operating system, the iOS segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The number of iPhone users is increasing at a rapid pace. As of September 2023, iPhones had 29.58% of the world's mobile operating system market share, according to StatCounter. Thus, increasing sales and adoption of iPhones across the world is driving the segment's growth

Based on end-use, the retail segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. SoftPOS solutions provide an extensive range of advantages that significantly improve the operational efficiency of retail stores. This solution is compatible and highly versatile with various Near-Field Communication (NFC)-enabled devices, including wearables, cashiers, tablets, and smartphones. This compatibility enables retailers to select the device that best suits their requirements, making adoption even more convenient. Thus, demand for SoftPOS is growing in the retail industry owing to its above-mentioned benefits, which ultimately drive the market's growth Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for contactless payments across the region Why Should You Buy This Report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $365 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

