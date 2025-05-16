Fatalities, Injuries Reported As Russians Shell Kostiantynivka
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“On May 16, 2025, at 11:30, Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka using a Molniya-1 UAV. A 55-year-old driver sustained injuries incompatible with life while behind the wheel of a vehicle. A 57-year-old man who was near a shelter also died,” the statement reads.
Additionally, two women aged 53 and 72 were injured. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, burns, and blast trauma.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, at 11:45 the invaders launched another strike at the town using an FPV drone. As a result, a 72-year-old woman who was at the market suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Doctors have assessed her condition as serious.
The victims received medical assistance and were taken to a hospital.
Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings for war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), under the procedural guidance of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Office.Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians shell Kherson
Earlier it was reported that on May 16, at 5:00, Russian invaders attacked residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, injuring five civilians.
