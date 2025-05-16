Rimini Street Announces Upcoming 2025 Investor Conference Schedule
May 28, 2025: Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis
May 29, 2025: TD Cowen 53rd Annual TMT Conference, New York City
Fireside Chat: 1:15 pm Eastern, webcast link
June 24-26, 2025: Roth 15th Annual London Conference, London
To schedule a meeting please contact your salesperson or Rimini Street Investor Relations. Visit the Rimini Street investor relations site for links to the live and archived presentations.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider, achieving better operational outcomes and realizing billions of US dollars in savings used to fund AI and other innovation investments.
