Weride Launches Fully Driverless Robotaxi Trial Operations In Abu Dhabi, Broadens Service Coverage
"WeRide makes history as the first company to pilot fully driverless Robotaxis in the Middle East region, showcasing our autonomous leadership in one of the world's most dynamic urban environments," said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide. "In parallel, we're expanding commercial service to high-demand areas like Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands – bringing smart mobility solutions to more users in the Middle East. Together, these demonstrate our technological maturity while moving us closer to mass commercialization of Robotaxis."
WeRide is accelerating its global expansion, with the UAE as a key market. In July 2023, the company received the UAE's first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, authorizing testing and operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads nationwide. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, marking the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China.
Commercial driverless rides and additional service areas will be introduced from summer 2025, subject to regulatory approval.
About WeRide
WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 "The Future 50" list.
