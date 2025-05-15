NEW ERA CAP DONATING $250 TO VETERANS FOR EVERY PAUL SKENES STRIKEOUT THIS SEASON
"New Era Cap is joining Paul Skenes in standing up for veterans, donating $250 for every batter he sits down in 2025," said Tim Shanahan, Sr. Director, Licensed Products at New Era Cap . "Every strikeout delivers an impact - and with our new partnership, it will be even more meaningful this season. With 170 strikeouts in the 2024 season, and 53 already this year, we'll be rooting for Paul to continue his momentum on the mound and in service to our nation's veterans."
"I'm honored to join New Era Cap's legacy as an MLB ambassador – and I'm especially excited our partnership will make a difference for veterans," said Paul Skenes . "New Era shares my commitment to honoring veterans and serving military families. This work is very close to my heart, so I'll do my best to keep the strikeouts coming."
Paul Skenes has quickly established himself as one of the league's most electrifying young talents. In his rookie season last year, Skenes set an MLB record with more than seven strikeouts in nine of his first ten career outings, while breaking a nearly 100-year-old Pirates franchise record for strikeouts by a rookie. Skenes' dominant performance earned him National League Rookie of the Year honors, finished third in voting for the 2024 National League Cy Young Award, and recently has been selected to pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit and social channels @neweracap.
