Hajj Preparations In Full Swing -- SPA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites on Thursday declared readiness for the upcoming hajj season (2025) with qualitative ventures and initiatives at the holy sites.
The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the authority's executed projects were part of the efforts to develop the infrastructures, transports, field and health services for accommodating the pilgrims.
The pedestrians' lanes have been rehabilitated and covered with shades and new prayer locations have been outlined, SPA said.
The public center for transports, affiliated to the authority, which oversees transportation during the pilgrimage, had begun its operational plan with employment of 400 buses that will move on 12 lanes covering 431 stations, including four central ones.
Renovations in Muzadalefa included construction of a pedestrian lane on a 170,000 sq-m land, with rubber-coated ground and widespread greeneries dotted with 10,000 trees to mitigate impact of the heat and overshadow the pathways.
In Mena, a 200-bed hospital has been built, in addition to 71 emergency centers. Relaxation spots have been defined 400 water coolers installed. (end)
