Five Palestinians In West Bank Join Martyrs' Ranks


2025-05-15 03:03:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 15 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians joined martyrs' ranks on Thursday in an occupation raid in the village of Tamoun in the West Bank.
According to a statement by the public authority for the Palestinian civil affairs, four Palestinians fell as martyrs in the raid but their corpses were seized by the occupation forces. The body of the fifth martyr was retrieved from his besieged house.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said the martyr's body was scorched in the assault on the house, carried out with rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire volleys. (end0
