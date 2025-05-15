403
Kuwait Ministry Of Health Launches National AIDS Strategy (2025-2029)
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health has announced the launch of the National AIDS Strategy (2025-2029) through the Permanent National Committee for Combating AIDS. This initiative aims to mitigate the impact of the epidemic by 2030 while ensuring comprehensive healthcare for those affected by HIV.
The strategy relies on an integrated approach emphasizing prevention, treatment, and support for individuals with the virus. Developed with input from local and international experts, it reflects Kuwait's commitment to meeting global health standards.
Key objectives include reducing new HIV infections, enhancing early diagnosis opportunities, and improving care quality to achieve better health outcomes for those infected.
The strategy also highlights the importance of reducing stigma and discrimination by raising awareness and promoting a supportive environment, allowing individuals to access healthcare services without barriers.
Among the priorities outlined are diagnosing 95 percent of those infected, eliminating mother-to-child transmission, and implementing awareness and prevention programs alongside regular testing.
Additionally, the strategy aims to enhance access to treatment through an updated health information system that provides reliable data for decision-making and improves the effectiveness of interventions, measured by over 35 key performance indicators.
The Ministry of Health emphasized that this strategy is part of broader national efforts to combat AIDS and improve public health, aligning with Kuwait's commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals.
The country is dedicated to fostering a safe and healthy environment that ensures equitable health service access and builds a more informed society to address health challenges effectively. (end)
