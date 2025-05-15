Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.00 Euro per share

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Elmos: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.00 Euro per share Large majority for all agenda items Leverkusen, May 15, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 84% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 1.00 Euro per share for fiscal year 2024, 17.6% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 20, 2025. In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the key developments of another successful fiscal year 2024 – Elmos' 40th anniversary. Dr. Schneider also highlighted important strategic milestones in the structural development of the Elmos Group, including the successful transformation into a fabless company, the enhancement of operational excellence, the realigned China strategy, and the modernization of the management and corporate structure of Elmos. He explained that Elmos semiconductor solutions are already making the world more sustainable, safer, and a better place to live today, and emphasized that, as a leading and experienced supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors, the Company will sustainably participate in the structural growth of the automotive semiconductor market resulting from the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in vehicles. Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2025 and confirmed the guidance for the current year. Contact

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles. Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

