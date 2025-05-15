Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Of 1.00 Euro Per Share


2025-05-15 02:07:33
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.00 Euro per share
15.05.2025 / 15:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.00 Euro per share

Large majority for all agenda items

Leverkusen, May 15, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 84% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 1.00 Euro per share for fiscal year 2024, 17.6% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 20, 2025.

In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the key developments of another successful fiscal year 2024 – Elmos' 40th anniversary. Dr. Schneider also highlighted important strategic milestones in the structural development of the Elmos Group, including the successful transformation into a fabless company, the enhancement of operational excellence, the realigned China strategy, and the modernization of the management and corporate structure of Elmos. He explained that Elmos semiconductor solutions are already making the world more sustainable, safer, and a better place to live today, and emphasized that, as a leading and experienced supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors, the Company will sustainably participate in the structural growth of the automotive semiconductor market resulting from the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in vehicles.

Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2025 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: ...

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


15.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2138864

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN15052025004691010666ID1109554936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search