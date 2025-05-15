Elmos Semiconductor SE: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend Of 1.00 Euro Per Share
Elmos: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.00 Euro per share
Large majority for all agenda items
Leverkusen, May 15, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. In total, more than 84% of the share capital with voting rights was represented. All agenda items were adopted with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of 1.00 Euro per share for fiscal year 2024, 17.6% higher than the previous year. The dividend will be paid on May 20, 2025.
In his presentation, Dr. Arne Schneider, the CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE, outlined the key developments of another successful fiscal year 2024 – Elmos' 40th anniversary. Dr. Schneider also highlighted important strategic milestones in the structural development of the Elmos Group, including the successful transformation into a fabless company, the enhancement of operational excellence, the realigned China strategy, and the modernization of the management and corporate structure of Elmos. He explained that Elmos semiconductor solutions are already making the world more sustainable, safer, and a better place to live today, and emphasized that, as a leading and experienced supplier of mixed-signal semiconductors, the Company will sustainably participate in the structural growth of the automotive semiconductor market resulting from the increasing digitalization and electrification of all systems and functions in vehicles.
Furthermore, Dr. Schneider explained the latest financial figures for the first quarter of 2025 and confirmed the guidance for the current year.
