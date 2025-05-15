DESIFEST 2025 Doubles Down On Canadian South Asian Talent With Bold 'We Are Canadian' Return To Sankofa Square

desifest june 14th

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canada's largest South Asian music festival, DESIFEST , returns to Sankofa Square on Saturday, June 14, 2025, celebrating 19 years of empowering homegrown artists and reshaping Canada's cultural narrative. Following its historic first-ever all-Canadian lineup in 2024, DESIFEST 2025 doubles down on its mission to fund, grow, and showcase the country's independent South Asian music community.

Presented by TD Bank Group, this year's festival runs from 11 AM to 11 PM and reaffirms a powerful theme:“We Are Canadian.” In a year that saw South Asian music earn formal recognition through the JUNO Awards' new category, DESIFEST continues to lead the movement - not just reflecting representation, but building the platform where South Asian voices are heard, seen, and celebrated.

“Last year was a major milestone - our first fully Canadian lineup. This year, we're going even further,” says Sathish Bala, Founder and CEO of DESIFEST.“We're investing in artists with mentorship, funding, and national exposure. These are Canadian stories, Canadian sounds, and Canadian creators - and they deserve to be seen, heard, and supported right here at home.”

Since its inception in 2006, DESIFEST has supported over 1,000 artists, injected more than $3 million into cultural development, and hosted over 60,000 live attendees annually. In 2024 alone, the festival reached 45+ million people digitally.

With curated stages spanning Bollywood, Punjabi, Bangla, Carnatic Fusion, Hip Hop, and R&B, DESIFEST is not only a music festival - it's a movement. From open mic nights and artist showcases to large-scale productions, DESIFEST is where emerging South Asian talent becomes part of the national conversation.

"Festivals like DESIFEST can help bring people together to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities. Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we're proud to support cultural events that create opportunities for people to connect and provide a platform to highlight the unique and diverse talent that add invaluably to local communities." Said Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact and Strategy, Canada, TD Bank Group.

This year's festival is also proudly supported by The Diamond, a new luxury community for apartment and townhome rentals in Toronto's historic Junction Triangle neighbourhood. The Diamond is helping bring the DESIFEST experience to life through its dedication to elevated living and inclusive, community-first values.

As the South Asian community continues to contribute to shaping Canada's future, DESIFEST stands as both a reflection of that growth - and a driver of its potential.

Running from 11 AM to 11 PM, DESIFEST is more than a music festival - it's a full-day, family-friendly celebration of community, culture, and connection. With over 20 curated food vendors, the event also serves as a vibrant South Asian food festival, offering everything from traditional flavours to modern fusion.

Designed for all ages, the festival features interactive cultural exhibits, kids' zones, and welcoming spaces for newcomers, long-time community members, and curious festival-goers alike.

From music to food to shared experiences, DESIFEST is a place to belong - and a movement that continues to shape what it means to be Canadian.

