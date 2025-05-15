Flix Marks Seven Years Of Transforming Intercity Bus Travel In The U.S. Amid Rising Consumer Demand

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising travel costs and economic uncertainty push more Americans to seek affordable alternatives, Flix - the global travel tech company behind FlixBus and Greyhound - is marking seven years in the U.S. transforming intercity bus travel with a more modern, convenient, and tech-forward experience.

Since entering the U.S. market in 2018, Flix has:



Grown to facilitate the transport of more than 12 million passengers per year, offering a cost-effective alternative to other modes of long-distance travel, like flying and driving.

Expanded its network of stop locations by more than 1,400%, now offering over 1,600 unique destinations and connecting both major cities and small towns throughout North America.

Traveled nearly 300 million miles, helping people stay connected to work opportunities, medical care, family, and leisure.

Expanded its network to over 50 bus partners, strengthening regional coverage and local connections across the continent. Established Flix North America Inc., unifying FlixBus and Greyhound under one umbrella and accelerating modernization of intercity bus travel.

From launching FlixBus in 2018 to acquiring Greyhound in 2021, Flix has begun the transformation of intercity bus travel by introducing a new business model and use of AI-powered technology to the industry, modernizing fleet and passenger travel experience, and advocating for making intercity buses an integral part of the broader transportation network. Today, Flix and Greyhound together facilitate the largest intercity bus network in North America, reaching over 1,600 locations across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

"Intercity bus travel is experiencing a renaissance, and we're proud to lead the charge," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America. "We've invested heavily in better buses, more efficient routes, and a more seamless digital experience - because today's travelers expect more. Bus travel is emerging as a smart, affordable alternative, and we see massive potential to make it the top consideration for long-distance journeys."

Flix's continued growth reflects a broader resurgence in intercity bus travel interest. The company has seen sustained ridership increases year over year, including higher demand during key travel periods like the recent Easter travel weekend this spring. Its most popular routes continue to include high-demand corridors like the Northeast, Midwest, and South, offering affordable links between major metro areas, universities, and leisure destinations.

As it looks ahead, Flix remains focused on growing its network across North America, enhancing customer experience, and further modernizing intercity bus travel through continued investment in its fleet and partnerships. The company is actively expanding service across the U.S. and Canada, having already launched 11 new routes so far in 2025. Additional connections are planned throughout the year and beyond to meet rising demand for affordable, sustainable travel.

With travel habits shifting, Flix sees an opportunity to push for greater recognition of buses as a critical part of the nation's mobility mix. The company remains focused on affordability, efficiency and equitable access to transportation for Americans as it plans for its next phase of growth.

About Flix North America Inc.

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to over 1,600 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room .

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.

