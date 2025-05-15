B2B Sports Nutrition Market To Reach USD 9.64 Billion By 2035 Amid Growing Demand From Fitness And Wellness Sectors

B2B Sports Nutrition Market

The B2B sports nutrition market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising demand from fitness centers, sports clubs, and athletic institutions.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global B2B sports nutrition market is poised for significant expansion, with market value expected to increase from USD 4.7 billion in 2025 to USD 9.64 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. This surge is attributed to the increasing demand for functional nutrition products tailored to athletic performance, recovery, and endurance, as well as broader wellness needs.A growing emphasis on health and fitness among consumers, particularly among athletes, sports professionals, and wellness-conscious individuals, is fueling the demand for protein bars, sports supplements, and energy beverages. This trend is reinforced by the global rise in fitness facilities and gyms, reflecting a cultural shift toward active lifestyles. Manufacturers and B2B suppliers are responding by developing innovative, science-backed nutrition solutions customized for performance and recovery.Uncover Essential Data – Get a Sample Copy Instantly:Corporate Wellness and Institutional Demand Bolstering GrowthThe adoption of sports nutrition for corporate wellness and employee health is a notable trend. Large organizations and enterprises are incorporating customized nutritional solutions as part of their workplace wellness strategies. These efforts are designed to boost productivity, reduce healthcare costs, and support overall employee well-being.Additionally, institutional sports nutrition purchases from universities, sports academies, and rehabilitation centers are rising. These institutions often seek customized nutrition formulations for sports businesses, which further propels the market.Health Clubs and Gym Chains Turn to Bulk ProcurementBulk procurement of sports nutrition for fitness centers has become common practice, especially among franchises and gym chains. The growing need for wholesale dietary supplements for businesses stems from the rising volume of professional and amateur athletes requiring functional sports nutrition ingredients.Fitness centers and personal training studios are increasingly partnering with B2B suppliers to offer tailored nutritional products to their members. The preference for wholesale supply of sports nutrition products for athletes is helping these centers ensure consistent quality and cost-effective access to supplements.Customized Formulations and Clean Label Trends Shape InnovationAs B2B buyers demand more specialized products, functional ingredients for sports such as amino acids, creatine, and plant-based proteins are becoming mainstream. There's a clear shift toward nutritional products for sports enterprises that are free from artificial additives and preservatives, aligning with the clean label trend.Companies offering customized nutrition formulations for sports businesses are gaining a competitive edge by catering to specific needs-such as endurance, recovery, or muscle gain. This level of personalization helps businesses deliver measurable value to their clients and stakeholders.B2B Market Poised to Revolutionize Sports Nutrition AccessThe evolving landscape of B2B sports nutrition demand among gyms and health clubs reflects a major transformation in how businesses view fitness and health. Whether it's through sports nutrition for corporate wellness, athlete performance nutrition supply, or contract manufacturing for sports supplements, the commercial market is increasingly focused on strategic procurement and innovation.The Complete Picture Awaits – Download the Full Report:Region-wise Insights. United States: Leading market with a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by strong demand from sports leagues, military wellness programs, and university athletic departments.. United Kingdom: Expected to grow at 6.8%, with rising health club memberships and fitness boot camps expanding demand.. France: CAGR of 6.6%, with momentum from sports events and increased consumer spending on performance products.. Germany: A 7% growth rate, supported by B2B demand from corporate wellness programs and soccer training academies.. Italy: Grows at 6.4%, with nutrition products gaining popularity among recreational cyclists and runners.. South Korea: Rapidly growing at 7.2%, driven by tech-savvy consumers and emerging sports performance brands.. Japan: CAGR of 6.5%, supported by aging population focusing on active aging and endurance nutrition.. China: Leading regional growth with an 8% CAGR, fueled by fitness apps, gyms, and national sports initiatives.. Australia: Growing at 6.5%, aided by lifestyle trends and fitness-based tourism.. New Zealand: Sees 6.3% growth, with expanding B2B partnerships in outdoor adventure and training sectors.Competition OutlookThe B2B sports nutrition market is moderately consolidated, with major players like Glanbia, Nestlé Health Science, Abbott, and PepsiCo holding substantial shares. Meanwhile, newer entrants are gaining traction through innovation, agile formulation strategies, and niche targeting (e.g., vegan sports nutrition). The competitive edge increasingly hinges on scientific validation, contract manufacturing capabilities, and global distribution networks.Key Market Players. Glanbia Nutritionals. Abbott Laboratories. FrieslandCampina. Kerry Group. Arla Foods Ingredients. DSM Nutritional Products. MusclePharm Corporation. NOW Health Group. Lonza Group. Innophos HoldingsExplore Food Supplement and Nutrition Industry Analysis:B2B Sports Nutrition Market SegmentationBy Application:By application, the industry is segmented into endurance, strength training, muscle growth, recovery, energy, weight management, immunity enhancement, and cognitive repairment.By Distribution Channel:By distribution channel, the industry is categorized into gyms, fitness studios, and sports academies.By Region:By region, the industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Central Asia, Balkan and Baltic Countries, Russia and Belarus, and The Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Sports Nutrition Market:Sports Nutrition Market Share Analysis: -share-analysisUK Sports Nutrition Market:USA Sports Nutrition Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.