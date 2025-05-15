Solutions30 Announces The Appointment Of Three New Ceos For France, Germany And Belgium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solutions30, the European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy, and IT sectors, announces the appointment of Antoine Mirabel as CEO of its operations in France. He succeeds Amaury Boilot, who had been serving in this role on an interim basis since June 2023, in addition to his group-level responsibilities. The Group also announces the appointment of Oliver Fidorra as Co-CEO of its operations in Germany, alongside Luc Brusselaers, who also serves as the Group's Chief Revenue Officer. Finally, in Belgium, Axel Vandevenne has been appointed Co-CEO, tasked with leading and developing local operations alongside Raf Winnelinckx.

Antoine Mirabel was previously an Associate Partner at Bain & Company. With nearly 15 years of experience in strategy and management consulting, particularly focused on the energy sector, he brings deep expertise in performance improvement, operational excellence, integration, and extensive experience in digital transformation projects. Antoine Mirabel is a graduate of Télécom Paris and HEC. Following a transition period with Antoine Mirabel, Amaury Boilot will retain his role as Group Secretary General, which includes oversight of the Group's administrative and financial management.

Oliver Fidorra brings nearly 20 years of experience in the construction sector, with particular expertise in fiber optic deployment, energy infrastructure, building technical equipment, and civil engineering. Prior to joining Solutions30, he served as Regional Director North and was a member of the management team at Vitronet.

Axel Vandevenne, with Solutions30 since 2018, has held several managerial positions within the Group, demonstrating strong operational leadership. Prior to joining the Group, he gained solid experience in the telecommunications sector, having worked for the two largest Belgian operators, Proximus and Telenet, where he served as Director of Operations. He holds both a Master of Engineering and a Master of Business. His appointment as Co-Managing Director for Belgium is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the organization in this strategic market. In this context, Jonathan Crauwels will refocus on his role as Chief Financial Officer of Solutions30 Belgium.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board of Solutions30, stated:“We welcome Antoine and Oliver, whose expertise and leadership will be invaluable assets in supporting the Group's development. Antoine will lead the transformation of our French operations, successfully initiated by Amaury, with the objective of tripling revenue in energy services by 2026. Meanwhile, Oliver, alongside Luc, will drive the continued growth of our operations in Germany, where we are also targeting a threefold increase in revenue by 2026. In Belgium, Axel and Raf will work closely together to build a sustainable organizational structure and support our growth.”





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30's mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices : CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

