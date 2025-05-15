HIP Video Promo Presents: A-Wax 1 Million Premieres New Music Video Classy On The Hype Magazine

A-Wax 1 Million Drops Sun-Drenched Summer Anthem "Classy"

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hip-hop powerhouse A-Wax 1 Million is an artist in motion-on an upwards trajectory with no signs of slowing down. Tirelessly representing Tacoma's underappreciated musical scene-born and raised in the turbulent Hilltop neighborhood-he's been steadily climbing the ladder of success, laser-focused on refining his artistry. His raw, sincere songcraft hits hard, fearlessly traversing the complexities of the obstacles he's overcome, all while indulging listeners in decadent soundscapes. Each track offers clever blends of hip-hop, rap, and pop. Influenced by West Coast rap legends like 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and many others, his style swaggers with confidence-this is exactly where he's meant to be. After gaining a new lease on life following his incarceration, he's pouring himself into the music with a renewed sense of purpose, raising the bar with each new project. With a new EP set to drop in the coming months, fans should buckle up-because A-Wax 1 Million is about to be everywhere.

Coming off of S.Y.S.D 2-the sequel to A-Wax 1 Million So Young So Dumb album-“Classy” captures the essence of eye candy; a dedicated homage to the beautiful, classy woman. Built upon a delectably hydraulic, sun-shimmering beat, it channels that timeless, West Coast hip-hop atmosphere. It's the perfect track to crank up while cruising down a coastline highway: sunglasses on, windows down, and not a worry in sight. His bars drip with luxurious, street-savvy confidence, as he showers the“classy” ladies of the world with untamable affection. Still, A-Wax 1 Million makes it clear-he's not just admiring class, he embodies it. At its core, this is a celebration of his tenacity and spirit, a man no stranger to the grind, chasing his dreams the right way. And“Classy” is another surge of adrenaline in that journey.“Ain't no more stoppin',” he assures,“ I'm zoomin', I'm gone.”

“Classy” is the next step in A-Wax 1 Million's new chapter, defined by a full embrace of the visual dimension of his artistry. Over the next year or so, he plans to treat his audiences to vibrant new visual pairings for his most beloved tracks, each more striking than the last. Collaborating with videographer Lucas at Cascade Media, the“Classy” music video is a full-blown celebration of elegance. Without abandoning his signature sultry vibration, the visual injects a groovy boost of energy that transforms this celebration into a true party. As the lyrics flash and glide across the screen at this tasteful event, fans will feel compelled to jump right in-losing themselves in his silky-smooth voice. It's immediately clear he's feeling good; each scene showcases A-Wax 1 Million at his best-a classy, thriving, genuine young man. Yet, it's impossible to ignore the stars of the show-the muses that keep him hustling on his rise to the top. Sitting side by side, they embody the youthful spirit of the track-sexy, stylish, and full of life.

