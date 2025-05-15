Historic Haitian Film 'July 7: Who Killed The President Of Haiti' Premieres Tomorrow Across Global Theaters
A Final Call to Media Ahead of Haitian Flag Day WeekendNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark cultural moment for Haitian cinema, July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti will premiere in theaters globally on May 16, opening just ahead of Haitian Flag Day weekend (May 18). The highly anticipated film-directed by Robenson Lauvince-is making history as the first feature shot in Haiti by a Haitian director to receive global theatrical distribution.
The film's historic debut was exclusively covered by Deadline, signaling just how significant this release is for international audiences and the global film industry alike.
Lauvince and his team have spent the past several months traveling city to city across the U.S., activating Haitian-American communities and allies, and raising tens of thousands of dollars in local and international grassroots support. Their mission has been clear: amplify Haitian stories, on Haitian soil, through Haitian leadership.
From packed community screenings to digital endorsements by Haitian-American influencers and global allies, July 7 is more than a movie-it's a cultural reckoning and a bold reminder of the stories still waiting to be told.
The film explores the shocking 2021 assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse, diving into the events that led up to it and the lingering impact on a nation still demanding answers.
Cast:
Jimmy Jean-Louis as President Jovenel Moïse
Raquel Pélissier
Tico Armand
Evens Jn Baptiste
Fresnel Larosiliere
Pedro Moreno
Anthony Alvarez
Paul Henry Athis
Eliseo Antonio Paredes
As theaters gear up for this unprecedented release, the filmmakers are issuing a final call to national and global media:
Journalists and outlets looking to interview the director or cast
Critics and reviewers requesting screening opportunities
Platforms seeking to spotlight Haitian innovation and global Black storytelling
All urgent and immediate inquiries should be directed to:
Clorissa Wright
For a full list of theaters and ticket information, visit:
Watch the Trailer Here:
With another Black-directed film trending globally at the box office, a strong turnout for July 7 would mark an extraordinary and meaningful accomplishment for the Haitian community-and help shift how studios, streamers, and exhibitors measure the power and potential of Haitian stories.
As we celebrate Haitian Flag Day, let this film serve as a global reminder of the richness, resilience, and rightful place of Haitian voices in international film.
Contact:
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
...
