Immunefi Partners With Fuzzland To Bring Advanced AI-Driven Threat Prevention To Magnus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi , the leading onchain security platform protecting over $190 billion in user funds, today announces Fuzzland as the latest strategic partner of its Magnus platform. This partnership marks a significant step toward building a unified, proactive, and intelligent defense system for decentralized protocols, integrating advanced AI-driven fuzzing and real-time threat detection technologies directly into Magnus.

Fuzzland is recognized for its deeply technical, multi-layered approach to threat prevention. The company has been responsible for identifying 8,291+ vulnerabilities in protocols, rescuing over $33.4 million in assets, and directly preventing over 110 attacks. Its approach goes far beyond threat detection, actively neutralizing vulnerabilities through powerful, automated analysis solutions, including:



24/7 On-Chain Penetration Testing: Utilizes AI-driven fuzzing and formal verification to analyze smart contracts across thousands of transactions per second, identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Monitoring Alerts: Instant notifications for suspicious activities across blockchain and infrastructure layers. Mitigation: Proactive and reactive interventions using real-time mempool analysis to prevent exploits.

Magnus users now benefit from enhanced security intelligence and always-on protection across the entire onchain security stack. The seamless integration of Fuzzland's advanced technologies enables continuous smart contract monitoring, AI-driven real-time vulnerability detection, and proactive and reactive mitigation of live threats - all from a single command center.

"We're excited to partner with Fuzzland and integrate their cutting-edge AI-driven security technology into Magnus. Their innovative approach to proactive threat prevention is a game-changer, and it perfectly complements our mission to protect protocols before threats can even surface," said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi.

"For protocols building in today's high-risk environment, it's not enough to detect vulnerabilities, you need to outpace them. That's exactly what this integration enables, and we're thrilled to join Magnus and contribute to building the future of onchain security. Magnus is exactly what the industry has been waiting for: a revolutionary platform unifying the entire security stack into one integrated solution, transforming how protocols defend themselves," said Dan Matulula, Ecosystem Lead at Fuzzland.

The future of decentralized security is collaborative, automated, and relentless - and it's being built now. Protocols can sign up for early access to Magnus and experience the next generation of onchain security. Sign up now, here .

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the leading onchain security platform, working with ground-breaking protocols such as Chainlink, Ethereum Foundation, Optimism, Arbitrum, and many more. Our latest product, Magnus, bridges the gap between security solutions by creating a unified platform for security operations. Allowing protocols to easily launch bug bounties, audit competitions, and proactively stop threats using our automations engine built with the industry's best vulnerabilities dataset. Our growing community of over 60,000 security researchers protects $190B in user funds and has prevented over $25B in hacks across 500+ protocols. Learn more at immunefi.com .

