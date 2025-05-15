Celerium Launches No-Cost Data Breach Defense Program For U.S. Healthcare Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch comes as holiday weekends, like Memorial Day and Thanksgiving, become prime opportunities for data breach attacks targeting healthcare systems. Historically, healthcare organizations face increased breach risk during these periods due to reduced IT staffing and delayed response times. Public disclosures after long weekends often reveal that attackers had gained access days earlier.

Celerium is offering no-cost access to Data Breach DefenderTM to U.S. healthcare organizations through 2025.

To help combat these threats, Celerium is offering no-cost access to Data Breach DefenderTM through the end of 2025. Already, 40 hospitals and healthcare organizations have been accepted into the program, with many reporting rapid deployment and immediate visibility into active threats.

Data Breach DefenderTM is a cloud-based cyber defense solution that delivers real-time, automated protection through prevention, detection, and containment. Built on cybersecurity technology developed for the U.S. Department of Defense, the platform is designed to surface early-stage breach activity before damage is done, especially during off-hours and holiday periods.

Implementation takes about 30 minutes, and no new hardware or software needs to be installed or maintained. Threat blocking is re-optimized every 15 minutes.

"We deployed Celerium's Data Breach Defender solution in just minutes, and the results were immediate and dramatic. The platform quickly delivered visibility into threats we hadn't previously detected, providing enterprise-grade protection without disrupting operations," said the CIO of Reeves Regional Health, recognized as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S.

"I was amazed by the results immediately after completing the 30-minute implementation of Data Breach Defender," said the Director of IT at Creative Care in Arizona. "I could instantly see detailed threat activity targeting our organization. The visibility into potential threats prompted me to enable automated blocking of the highest-risk activity, powered by Celerium. The solution is simple, actionable, and effective."

Webinar: Data Breach Defense in Health Care

May 29 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Holiday weekends create ideal conditions for data breach activity-when attackers know staff are away. Join Celerium's leadership and expert panel on May 29 to learn how to prepare your hospital for peak-risk weekends like July 4th, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.

Topics Include:

The Power of Automated Prevention – Blocking breach attempts before they gain accessThe Power of Containment – Neutralizing threat actors already inside your environmentThe 2025 Data Breach Defense Program – How hospitals can join at no cost through year-end

Featured Speakers:



Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer, Celerium; former White House CISO and DHS/CISA leader

Jeffrey Vinson, Top 100 Healthcare CISO; former CISO of Harris Health System, Texas

Tommy McDowell, General Manager, Celerium; former head of threat intelligence at a global enterprise Karl Kotalik, Chief Solutions Officer, Celerium

About Celerium

Celerium® has been a trusted cyber defense company for over 18 years, engineering and delivering powerful, active solutions across critical sectors. The company supports the Defense Industrial Base, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), State and Local Governments, and the U.S. Healthcare market. Celerium is a Community Services Partner of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health ISAC), an American Hospital Association (AHA) Associate Member, and a CHIME Foundation Member.

