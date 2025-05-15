Celerium Launches No-Cost Data Breach Defense Program For U.S. Healthcare Industry
Celerium is offering no-cost access to Data Breach DefenderTM to U.S. healthcare organizations through 2025.Post thi
To help combat these threats, Celerium is offering no-cost access to Data Breach DefenderTM through the end of 2025. Already, 40 hospitals and healthcare organizations have been accepted into the program, with many reporting rapid deployment and immediate visibility into active threats.
Proven Technology. Immediate Results.
Data Breach DefenderTM is a cloud-based cyber defense solution that delivers real-time, automated protection through prevention, detection, and containment. Built on cybersecurity technology developed for the U.S. Department of Defense, the platform is designed to surface early-stage breach activity before damage is done, especially during off-hours and holiday periods.
Implementation takes about 30 minutes, and no new hardware or software needs to be installed or maintained. Threat blocking is re-optimized every 15 minutes.
"We deployed Celerium's Data Breach Defender solution in just minutes, and the results were immediate and dramatic. The platform quickly delivered visibility into threats we hadn't previously detected, providing enterprise-grade protection without disrupting operations," said the CIO of Reeves Regional Health, recognized as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S.
"I was amazed by the results immediately after completing the 30-minute implementation of Data Breach Defender," said the Director of IT at Creative Care in Arizona. "I could instantly see detailed threat activity targeting our organization. The visibility into potential threats prompted me to enable automated blocking of the highest-risk activity, powered by Celerium. The solution is simple, actionable, and effective."
Learn more about Celerium's no-cost Data Breach Defender program and its Data Breach DefenderTM solution at Celerium .
Webinar: Data Breach Defense in Health Care
May 29 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT
Holiday weekends create ideal conditions for data breach activity-when attackers know staff are away. Join Celerium's leadership and expert panel on May 29 to learn how to prepare your hospital for peak-risk weekends like July 4th, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving.
Topics Include:The Power of Automated Prevention – Blocking breach attempts before they gain access The Power of Containment – Neutralizing threat actors already inside your environment The 2025 Data Breach Defense Program – How hospitals can join at no cost through year-end
Featured Speakers:
-
Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer, Celerium; former White House CISO and DHS/CISA leader
Jeffrey Vinson, Top 100 Healthcare CISO; former CISO of Harris Health System, Texas
Tommy McDowell, General Manager, Celerium; former head of threat intelligence at a global enterprise
Karl Kotalik, Chief Solutions Officer, Celerium
The webinar is intended for healthcare IT executives. Registration is free and available at Celerium .
About Celerium
Celerium® has been a trusted cyber defense company for over 18 years, engineering and delivering powerful, active solutions across critical sectors. The company supports the Defense Industrial Base, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), State and Local Governments, and the U.S. Healthcare market. Celerium is a Community Services Partner of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health ISAC), an American Hospital Association (AHA) Associate Member, and a CHIME Foundation Member.
Visit us online at .
SOURCE Celerium
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment