Ucloudlink Unveils 4 Breakthrough Solutions At Mvnos World 2025: Driving Revenue, Network Optimization And User Retention For Mvnos

VIENNA, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink (NASDAQ: UCL ), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic-sharing marketplace, made its debut at MVNOs World 2025. On May 14, uCloudlink Brand Ambassador Matthias delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovations for: NEW REVENUE, BEST NETWORK, LOYALTY RETENTION," unveiling groundbreaking solutions designed to empower MVNOs and MNOs. At the event, uCloudlink engaged global partners for collaborations, boosting MVNO/MNO innovation.

uCloudlink: Powering Industry Transformation Through Innovation

uCloudlink Brand Ambassador Matthias delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovations for: NEW REVENUE, BEST NETWORK, LOYALTY RETENTION"

MVNOs/MNOs show strong interest in uCloudlink's solutions, actively exploring cooperation opportunities

As the world's leading solution provider for telecom technology, uCloudlink enables MVNOs/MNOs to transform revenue challenges into growth opportunities with its CloudSIM, HyperConn® technologies and four innovative solutions.

Two Revolutionary Technologies

CloudSIM Proprietary Technology:

Eliminates geographical restrictions by enabling local procurement (without carrier contracts) to deliver full-speed local connectivity and global cross-network roaming. This innovation empowers customers with industry-leading zero-roaming coverage , seamlessly connecting them across 200+ countries/regions via 390+ operator networks -including 5G full-speed access in 80+ destinations (the world's most extensive coverage).

HyperConn® Super Connectivity:

Cost-effectively aggregates multiple networks to resolve operator congestion and coverage gaps, delivering optimal service quality. With one account and one device , it intelligently manages all networks-providing the best connection at the lowest cost .

Four Connectivity Solutions Solving MVNO/MNO's top 3 challenges: Revenue, Networks, Loyalty

1. eSIM Trio Solution

uCloudlink's eSIM Trio Solution redefines SIM technology by integrating SIM, eSIM, OTA SIM, and CloudSIM capabilities. It transforms single-network travel SIMs/eSIMs into a powerful "Super SIM" - enabling seamless domestic/international coverage across multiple networks while delivering premium services to maximize user retention. For MVNO/MNO, eSIM Trio offers the simplest, safest, and cost-effective solution to tackle three major challenges.

2. CloudSIM Kit Solution

The CloudSIM Kit is a plug-and-play IoT solution delivering instant global full-speed 4G and 5G connectivity for IoT and smart devices. It requires no hardware modifications or software upgrades, making it a simple and effective solution for universal connectivity. With coverage across 390+ global mobile operators, it ensures constant connectivity and truly enabling "seamless global coverage."

This solution not only enhances user convenience but also helps MVNOs/MNOs expand their international reach, attract cross-border users, improve retention through differentiated services, and create new revenue streams.

3. Life Series Solutions

The Life Series is uCloudlink's newest product line designed to enhance connectivity and enrich user experiences across daily scenarios-from smart homes and travel to pet care.

The flagship product, PetPhone-the world's first smart pet phone-combines fun, safety, health, and community features. It supports AI real-time calls (pets can initiate contact via specific actions), AI health monitoring, and uses six-layer positioning technology for global accuracy. It also fosters a global pet owner community for shared pet-care wisdom. MVNOs/MNOs can leverage eSIM + PetPhone to acquire new users and boost subscription revenue.

Beyond this, the Life Series also includes the RoamPlug "four-in-one" Internet universal socket that supports eSIM function and the global multi-function Internet charging cable UniCord series products, helping MVNO/MNO increase revenue and improve customer loyalty.

4. MBB Solutions

With explosive growth in network demand, MVNOs/MNOs urgently need to enhance user experience to stay competitive. uCloudlink's MBB mobile broadband solution, powered by HyperConn® AI technology, enables seamless network management through a single device and account-eliminating the need to switch between devices or accounts. It intelligently automates cellular and WiFi network switching, delivering optimal connectivity for all scenarios (home, office, travel, and international use) with effortless, user-friendly operation. This solution empowers MVNOs/MNOs to upgrade their customer base from budget to premium segments.

MeowGo G50 Max: The world's first satellite-enabled 5G mobile Wi-Fi device driven by HyperConn® AI, integrating broadband, Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, and satellite networks. AI auto-switching ensures seamless multi-network management for a hassle-free experience.

MeowGo G40 PRO: A HyperConn® 4G mobile Wi-Fi device, 3x faster than traditional 4G devices, with in-flight connectivity.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, CEO of uCloudlink, stated: "Our solutions target the pain points of MVNOs/MNOs-NEW REVENUE, BEST NETWORK, LOYALTY RETENTION. At MVNOs World 2025, we keep exploring opportunities to collaborate with global partners for mutual success."

During the exhibition, uCloudlink engaged attendees with live demonstrations, technical deep dives, and partnership discussions, showcasing the real-world impact of its innovations, fostering collaborations to redefine the future for MVNO/MNO industry advancement.

