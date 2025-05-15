Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dutch town hall gets rid of artworks accidently

2025-05-15 09:47:17
(MENAFN) According to a regional broadcaster, a Dutch town hall has stated that while doing renewal works, it might have mistakenly thrown away a large number of pieces of art as well as a piece by popular artist Andy Warhol.

The municipality of Maashorst stated on Thursday that the artworks had been kept in a basement in the period of renewal works of town hall the previous year.

the municipality made an order of inquiry and discovered that 46 artworks are nowhere to be found, including a scarce 1980s silkscreen of previous Dutch royal Queen Beatrix by Warhol, and “most likely” winding up with huge amounts of trash and doubtful to be regained.

Based on the investigation, there were no guidelines or methods present to take care of the artworks when the renewal happened. Some artworks were temporarily given to a regional museum, meanwhile others were sent back to the artists, while the rest, which are located in the town hall’s basement became spoiled.

