Colangelo & Partners Spirits Division Grows With New Clients

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colangelo & Partners , a leading integrated communications agency specializing in wine, spirits and food brands, is excited to share it has become the agency of record for Don Q Rum , Loca Loka Tequila , Barrel Global and SPYRT Worldwide . Colangelo & Partners will engage consumers and the spirits industry through strategic media relations campaigns, influencer marketing and digital services.

"Our spirits division is entrepreneurial and always focused on delivering for our clients' bottom line. We'll continue this approach with these dynamic new clients," says Colangelo & Partners president, Gino Colangelo. "Our growth in the spirits category, especially during these challenging economic times, is a testament to the great work our team continues to execute and the results we deliver."

Don Q Rum is a premium Puerto Rican rum known for its smooth, clean taste and rich heritage dating back to 1865. Distilled by Destilería Serrallés, it's crafted using high-quality molasses and a five-time distillation process, which removes impurities for a refined finish. The brand offers a range of rums, from light and crisp white rum to complex aged varieties like Don Q Gran Reserva. Widely appreciated for its versatility, Don Q is a favorite in both classic cocktails and neat sipping. As Don Q's partner, Colangelo & Partners will focus their efforts on media relations and influencer marketing.

Loca Loka Tequila is a premium tequila brand that fuses the vibrant cultures of India and Mexico, offering handcrafted expressions distilled from 100% highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico, and co-founded by Indian film actor Rana Daggubati, musician Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi. Colangelo & Partners and recently acquired Wine Glass Marketing will integrate media relations and influencer marketing with content creation and advertising.

Barrel Global is a pioneering U.S.-based whiskey barrel company that allows enthusiasts and collectors to purchase full barrels of spirits from emerging distilleries. Founded by whiskey expert George Koutsakis, the platform offers a seamless process for clients to acquire, age, and bottle their own whiskey, with options spanning American Bourbon, Scotch and Tequila. Colangelo & Partners will also be working with Founder George Koutsakis' other brands InBarrel and Maltyverse. InBarrel offers consumers the opportunity to create bespoke tequila down to the label. Multiverse is a pioneering brand that merges the worlds of rare whisky and immersive storytelling. Each limited-edition release features a single cask whisky paired with a comic book illustrated by Carl Harrison, set in a futuristic narrative where whisky is a coveted commodity.

SPYRT Worldwide is a U.S.-based importer and distributor specializing in award-winning Ukrainian wines, vodkas, and snacks. Founded in 2023 by U.S. and Ukrainian military veterans, the company emerged from a wartime safe house in Ukraine, aiming to introduce authentic Ukrainian products to the American market while supporting Ukraine's economic recovery. In alignment with their mission, SPYRT Worldwide dedicates a significant portion of their profits to humanitarian and military causes, supporting the liberation of the Ukrainian people. After Ukraine's triumph, these contributions will seamlessly transition to aid post-war reconstruction, demonstrating their commitment to Ukraine's enduring strength and revitalization. SPYRT Worldwide currently imports award-winning Ukrainian brands such as Hetman Vodka, Ukrainian Spirit, SHABO, Father's Wine, and Wataga.

"Our team is thrilled to continue to grow by bringing these exciting new clients into our portfolio," adds Sara Gorelick, Vice President, Spirits and Junior Partner at Colangelo and Partners. "We pride ourselves on curating a client roster of innovative brands, and each of the additions have unique stories and products that we are excited to share."

About Destilería Serrallés

Destilería Serrallés is one of America's oldest family-owned businesses with a rum making tradition that spans 6 generations and 160 years. Based in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the #1 selling rum on the island. The Distillery has been awarded the "Green Award" from The Drinks Business, which recognizes leaders in environmental practices within the beverage industry, and more recently was recognized as "World Class Distillery" by World Spirits Awards. For additional information, visit us at and follow us on social media: Facebook/DonQ and @donqrum.

About Serrallés USA

Serrallés USA, based in Stamford CT, is the USA distribution company of Destilería Serrallés. Serrallés USA's portfolio includes: Don Q Gran Reserva XO, Don Q Reserva 7, Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced, Don Q Cristal, Don Q Gold, Don Q Coco, Don Q Limón, Don Q Pasión, Don Q Piña, Don Q Naranja and Don Q 151. Please visit us at and follow us on and @donqrum.

About Loca Loka:

Loca Loka is a joint venture between three partners - leading Indian film actor Rana Daggubati and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with seasoned entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, founder and CEO, ironhill hospitality Pte Ltd, Singapore. The company made its first venture into the industry with Tequila last year in the USA market. Starting with the newly announced handcrafted tequila brand, the team plans to globally launch several others, each designed to appeal to a worldwide audience. Their mission is to craft exceptional spirits that appeal to a global audience and delight the palate along with narrating a story of cross-cultural collaboration with each brand.

About Barrel Global

Barrel Global provides whiskey lovers with the unique opportunity to own full barrels of bourbon, rye, and scotch from renowned distilleries worldwide. With a focus on transparency and accessibility, Barrel Global allows customers to purchase barrels before they are aged, storing them in secure warehouses until maturation. The company handles all logistics, including storage, sampling, and bottling, while offering collectors the option to sell or bottle their whiskey whenever they choose. Barrel Global is changing the landscape of whiskey ownership, offering a dynamic and customizable experience for enthusiasts.

About SPYRT Worldwide

SPYRT Worldwide is committed to dedicating a significant portion of its profits to humanitarian and military causes, actively supporting the liberation and safety of the Ukrainian people, reinforcing SPYRT Worldwide's unwavering commitment to the enduring strength and revitalization of the Ukrainian nation.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior as well as the route-to-market opportunities and challenges for wine and spirits companies. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. For more information and a complete client list, visit .

