Sybiha Coordinates Peace Efforts With Foreign Ministers Of France, Germany, And Poland
He wrote this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Started the day by meeting our close friends in the Weimar+ format: Jean-Noël Barrot, Johann Wadephul, and Radosław Sikorski. I reiterated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's commitment to advancing peace efforts and informed our partners about the latest developments on the battlefield and at the diplomatic front,” Sybiha wrote.
The Ukrainian minister stressed that pressure on Moscow must be raised in order to force peace-and that“this must come hand in hand with the strengthening of Ukraine”.Read also: Sybiha meets Rubio, Senator Graham in Antaly
Sybiha also expressed gratitude to France, Germany, and Poland for their steadfast support.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.
Photo credit: Sybiha / X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment