Sybiha Coordinates Peace Efforts With Foreign Ministers Of France, Germany, And Poland


2025-05-15 09:07:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha coordinated with his counterparts from France, Germany, and Poland on maintaining cooperation with the United States to ensure long-term peace.

He wrote this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Started the day by meeting our close friends in the Weimar+ format: Jean-Noël Barrot, Johann Wadephul, and Radosław Sikorski. I reiterated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's commitment to advancing peace efforts and informed our partners about the latest developments on the battlefield and at the diplomatic front,” Sybiha wrote.

The Ukrainian minister stressed that pressure on Moscow must be raised in order to force peace-and that“this must come hand in hand with the strengthening of Ukraine”.

Read also: Sybiha meets Rubio, Senator Graham in Antaly

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to France, Germany, and Poland for their steadfast support.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

