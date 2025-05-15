Coors Light® Announces New Chill On Shuffle Music Platform Headlined By Music Artists Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Yandel And Mt. Joy

To kick off the platform, the brand is partnering with Instacart to unlock music prizes that pair with Coors Light

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing more chill than kicking back, pressing shuffle and enjoying your perfectly curated playlist with an ice-cold Coors Light. That's why Coors Light is launching the new Chill on Shuffle platform, featuring breakthrough artists in music: Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Yandel and Mt. Joy to bring the ultimate pairing of beer and music to more fans. The new campaign on Instacart is guaranteed to deliver mountain cold refreshment to listening parties nationwide.

Coors Light's new Chill on Shuffle platform features breakthrough artists in music: Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Yandel and Mt. Joy.

"The only thing that could make Coors Light more refreshing would be pairing it with the music that helps you feel your chillest, whether that's at a country music festival or listening to reggaetón with friends," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Chill on Shuffle delivers a new way to experience music all summer long and offers fans a chance to win experiences featuring our talent partners."

The Coors Light x Instacart activation is part of Coors Light's new Chill on Shuffle music platform, aimed to bring music to life everywhere with Coors Light as the ultimate amplifier of chill. Shuffle is the chillest way to listen to music - where Lainey fans find their inner Shaboozey fan and where Mt. Joy fans become Yandel fans. Because when the music is on shuffle, the chill is on repeat.

Now through May 30, fans who search "Coors Light on Shuffle" on the Instacart app in eligible states will be brought to a secret landing page to click to enter for a chance to win unique prizes that amplify any music experience*. Prizes include:



Tickets to concerts from Coors Light's roster of artist partners Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, Yandel, and Mt. Joy, plus big-name summer music festivals. Tickets to be fulfilled in the form of gift cards to concert ticket reseller.

Signed vinyls from each artist so you can bump their music in timeless style.

A custom bolo tie to bring Shaboozey's cowboy drip to your next concert.

Karaoke speakers so you can practice singing Lainey Wilson's latest single, "Bell Bottoms Up" or Mt. Joy's new album, "Hope We Have Fun."

A turntable to mix Yandel's reggaeton beats. And more!

After entering, fans can purchase a pack of Coors Light directly from Instacart to complement their music experience, if they choose, and get their beer delivered to them in as fast as 30 minutes. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

"Spotlighting Coors Light's 'Chill on Shuffle' experience underscores how Instacart can deliver both convenience and delight to consumers in innovative ways as they stock up and get ready to kick off a Summer of fun," said Stephanie Paturzo Swingle, Senior Director of B2B Marketing at Instacart. "Our grocery technology makes it easier than ever for fans to enjoy cold refreshments-all while enjoying their favorite music moments."

Music fans can enjoy the perfect pairing of Coors Light and music this summer by visiting CoorsLight/ChillonShuffle to learn more about the program, the prizes available, entry rules and details, and stay up-to-date on their favorite artists.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PROMOTION ends on 5/30/25 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C) who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, Keywords needed for each Sweepstakes prize, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited.

*The Coors Light® "Chill on Shuffle" Sweepstakes is open to all U.S. residents 21 years of age or older, regardless of landing page visibility. The secret landing page will only be promoted in select regions. No purchase necessary. See Official Rules for full details, including how to enter and eligibility requirements. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart.

