Ravi De Silva To Spotlight Business-Driven Compliance At Asia's Premier Financial Crime Summit

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- de Risk Partner , a leading compliance advisory firm founded by former CCOs, CAEs, and U.S. regulators, announced today that Managing Partner Ravi de Silv will speak at the 5th Annual Fraud & Financial Crime Asia Conference, hosted by Regulation Asia . Taking place on May 15, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore, the summit gathers global leaders in financial crime prevention and compliance innovation. Find the full agenda for the conference here .

Fraud & Financial Crime Asia 2025 will feature two focused streams, banking/payments and entity risks, complex structures, and KYB, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the evolving financial crime landscape.

As one of the event's Associate Partners , de Risk Partners joins an influential lineup of sponsors that includes NICE Actimize , Quantexa , Flagright , Crystal Intelligence , Feedzai , FNA , Kroll , and SIX. The event will also showcase solutions from exhibitors such as Delta Capita , Fivecast , Hawk , Know Your Customer , Pascal Software , and Tookitaki , offering attendees an inside look at the latest tools shaping the fight against financial crime conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry experts, policymakers, and technologists.

He will be a part of a panel titled: Sanctions, Security & Trade , taking place 14:55 PM to 5:35 PM SGT. Drawing from his extensive experience with Citi, JPMorgan Chase, and American Express, de Silva will provide actionable strategies for navigating complex regulatory environments and how to stay ahead of the game as compliance relates to sanctions and trade challenges.

For more information about Ravi de Silva and de Risk Partners , please visit .

About de Risk Partners

de Risk Partners is a leading regulatory compliance consultancy purpose-built for banks, fintechs, credit unions, digital asset trading/ investment managers, sponsor banks RIA's and BD's navigating complex and fast-evolving regulatory environments. Founded by former leaders from global banks such as Citigroup, and U.S. regulatory agencies, the firm provides a signature brand of strategic compliance by way of fractional CCO services, regulatory remediation, and bespoke compliance advisory, framework design across all financial services based regulatory compliance including AML, sanctions, and digital asset oversight. With a growing global footprint and plans to debut a proprietary AI compliance platform, de Risk empowers its clients to turn compliance into a competitive edge.

