UN Aviation Council Finds Russia Responsible For Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Flight
The case was brought by the Netherlands and Australia.
“This represents the first time in ICAO's history that its Council has made a determination on the merits of a dispute between Member States under the Organization's dispute settlement mechanism,” the UN agency said.
Flight MH17 was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine amid the armed conflict between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian military forces.
All 283 passengers and 15 crew members were killed. They represented some 17 nationalities and included 196 Dutch citizens, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australian citizens or residents.
ICAO develops and implements global aviation strategies and technical standards and the council is its governing body. The UN agency created a special task force on risks to civil aviation arising from conflict zones in the weeks following the crash.
The Netherlands established a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in August 2014 together with Australia, Malaysia and Belgium, as well as Ukraine.
The JIT determined that flight MH17 was shot down by a missile launched from a Buk TELAR installation that was transported from Russia to a farm field in eastern Ukraine in an area controlled by separatists.
In November 2022, a Dutch court convicted three men – two Russians and a Ukrainian – for murder. They were tried in absentia and sentenced to life in prison. Another Russian man was acquitted.
That same year, the Netherlands and Australia launched the case with ICAO.
It centered on allegations that Russia's conduct in the downing of the aircraft by a surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine constituted a breach of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.
War in Ukraine has escalated since the crash following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
More than 13,000 civilians have been killed to date, and over 31,000 injured, according to the UN human rights office, OHCHR.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment