Struesli Organic Granola Selected As Exclusive Granola Partner In Erewhon Tonic Bars

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Being officially added to the menu follows Struesli's first successful experience at Erewhon Tonic Bars last fall through a tasty collaboration in the Chamberlain Coffee Matcha Swirl soft-serve treat that was topped with Struesli when ordered "Emma's Way".

"Erewhon is where the future of food lives-and we're proud that Struesli is now on the shelf at every Erewhon location and exclusively topping the Erewhon tonic bar," said Private Chef and Struesli Founder Adrienne Lufkin. "When I started Struesli in my very own kitchen, I had this big idea that it would be something people could discover as a delicious and easy way to add nutrition to their favorite foods. A simple sprinkle transforms the foods you already love-smoothies, acai bowls, soft serves, and more-into meals that do more for your body and your day. Because when food tastes amazing and supports your health, you don't just eat-you thrive."

Struesli's chef-crafted superfood blends transform the foods you already love into meals that do more for your body and your day. Struesli elevates everyone's wellness routine no matter their dietary needs including organic, vegan, plant-based, dairy free, gluten-free, grain free, low-sugar and kosher. Swapping oats for sliced tiger nuts lends a nutty, naturally sweet flavor that only gets better with the addition of nutrient-packed seeds and nuts. Because it has no sweeteners, Struesli is a perfect complement to both sweet and savory dishes. Each deliciously satisfying serving of Struesli Original has 5g of fiber, 0g of added sugar, and is an excellent source of prebiotics.

"At Struesli, we always chew our smoothies ! This means topping your produce-rich blend with texture because when you're required to do a little chewing, you're more likely to feel full and satiated and less likely to reach for another meal just a short time after downing it," explained Jessie Shafer, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant for Struesli. "But not all toppers are created equally! Struesli granola is a universally great option because it doesn't contain any added sugars or sweeteners and is high in prebiotic fiber to help increase satisfaction in addition to the chew factor. Not to mention it provides a macronutrient boost from plant-based proteins and healthy fats, and is full of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants."

Struesli Granola can be found on shelves at all Erewhon locations as well as on Struesli, Amazon and in specialty grocery stores nationwide. Available in three flavors: Original, Cacao + Coffee, and nut-free Savory + Seed. For more information and recipes check out or follow @struesli on Instagram and TikTok.

About Struesli - Granola Redefined

Struesli is granola, redefined. Our award-winning blends were created to make good things better-better flavor, better texture, and better nutrition. With organic, chef-crafted ingredients rich in prebiotic fiber, healthy fats, and zero added sweeteners or fillers, Struesli delivers on what health-conscious eaters crave: real nourishment without compromise. A simple sprinkle transforms the foods you already love into meals that do more for your body and your day. Because when food tastes amazing and supports your health, you don't just eat-you thrive. Woman-owned and chef-crafted Struesli has zero sweeteners or fillers and ingredients chosen for flavor, function, and crunch, it makes your favorite foods work harder for your health-and taste better while doing it. Sprinkle. Nourish. Thrive.

Struesli has received rave reviews and accolades, including being named Best Granola by Men's Health and Bon Appetit, Best Savory Granola by Good Housekeeping, Best Coffee Granola by Prevention, and one of the 10 Healthiest Granolas by Parade.

Available in three unique blends-Original, Cacao + Coffee, and the nut-free Savory + Seed-Struesli is certified gluten-free, grain-free, USDA Certified Organic, sweetener-free, 100% plant-based, and kosher certified. Struesli products are available online at Struesli, on Amazon, and in over 100+ retail locations, including Erewhon Market, Lazy Acres, Citarella, Fairway, Westside Market, select Morton Williams and Gourmet Garage.

