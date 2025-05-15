IPL 2025: Tim David, Romario Shepherd Join RCB Squad In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eye a direct route to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, reinforcements have arrived at just the right time. In a massive boost to their already thriving campaign, key overseas finishers Tim David and Romario Shepherd have rejoined the squad in Bengaluru ahead of their marquee home clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Saturday.

David, who has been central to RCB's late-order fireworks this season, returns to bolster a middle-order that has shown consistent promise. His presence deepens the batting. Alongside him, the return of West Indies allrounder Romario Shepherd adds not just muscle with the bat, but also crucial overs with the ball, though questions linger over his availability for the entire stretch.

Shepherd's situation is delicate. Having produced one of the fastest fifties in IPL history - a 14-ball 53* against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the tournament - the 30-year-old has now been called up for West Indies' ODI squads against both Ireland (May 21–25) and England (from May 29), which overlaps with the IPL playoffs.

His departure date remains unclear, leaving RCB management hoping for a window that allows him to feature in at least the final league games.

Meanwhile, England's power-packed trio - Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, and Phil Salt - have also landed in Bengaluru. Of the three, Salt is the most significant returnee. The explosive opener has been in red-hot form this season and is expected to be available until the end of the tournament. His England call-up for the T20I series against West Indies doesn't kick in until June 6, by which time the IPL would be concluded.

Livingstone, who adds a multidimensional edge to the squad with his big-hitting and useful spin, is back in contention and, depending on team composition, may feature in the final matches.

However, Jacob Bethell's stint will be brief. The 20-year-old has been cleared to play only two matches - including the home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23 - before flying back to England for their white-ball tour of the Caribbean. That means he'll miss RCB's final league clash against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 in Lucknow.

RCB's overseas reinforcements are timely, especially with two key fast bowlers - Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi - still unavailable. Hazlewood is recovering from a minor shoulder niggle and remains under the watch of Cricket Australia's medical staff. Though his injury isn't considered serious, RCB are yet to receive a final clearance.

He has already been named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final starting June 11 at Lord's, signaling that his long-term fitness is intact.

Ngidi, who replaced Hazlewood in the XI against CSK on May 3, has since been named in South Africa's WTC final squad as well, which further complicates his availability for the final stages of the IPL.