Zelensky Arrives in Türkiye Amid Renewed Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Türkiye on Thursday for discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as fresh diplomatic attempts are underway to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
The trip comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming stalled peace talks in Istanbul.
Zelensky has expressed his willingness to participate in direct negotiations with Russia in Istanbul—but only if Putin is also present.
"I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are unconvincing," Zelensky stated late Wednesday.
Despite this, the Kremlin has confirmed that Putin will not attend the upcoming talks in Istanbul. Instead, Russia will be represented by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
At an informal NATO gathering in Antalya, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remarked, "The talks to be held in Istanbul will hopefully lead us to open a new page."
The last time Ukraine and Russia held direct discussions was in March 2022 in Istanbul, but those negotiations failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.
