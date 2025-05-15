Iran Calls For Stronger Regional Ties, Including With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iran supports sincere and brotherly relations with regional countries, including Azerbaijan, President Massoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with business leaders in Iran's Kermanshah province today, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that Iran advocates for equal and comprehensive relations with all neighboring countries, naming Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

President Pezeshkian added that there is no justification for confrontation in the region, nor for allowing external powers to take advantage of such divisions.

It should be noted that on April 28, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid an official visit to Azerbaijan. During this visit, in addition to strengthening relations between the two countries and exploring new areas of cooperation, special attention was given to the development of cultural ties. Many important issues were discussed during the official meetings between the leaders of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are rooted in deep historical ties. Economic, trade, scientific, and cultural connections have united the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran throughout history. Our relations, based on mutual respect and friendship, are progressing steadily-bilaterally, regionally, and within the framework of international organizations.