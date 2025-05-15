403
Eduardo Arana Takes Helm As Peru Grapples With Chaos
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as prime minister on May 14, 2025, after Gustavo Adrianzén resigned, according to government announcements.
This move follows intense criticism over rising crime and a massacre of 13 miners. Arana, previously justice minister, now faces Peru's economic and political turmoil.
Adrianzén stepped down to avoid a congressional censure vote over his mishandling of security issues. The Pataz region miner killings, linked to illegal mining gangs, sparked public outrage.
Boluarte, struggling with a 2% approval rating per a May 2025 Ipsos poll, aims to stabilize her government.
Arana, a 59-year-old lawyer, inherits a nation reeling from instability. Peru has seen six presidents since 2018, with Boluarte's 2022 rise following Pedro Castillo's impeachment.
Frequent cabinet changes, including four finance ministers under Boluarte, unsettle markets, as seen in the sol's 0.6% drop on May 14.
The reshuffle retained key figures like Economy Minister Raúl Pérez-Reyes, appointed days earlier.
However, Arana's ties to a judicial corruption scandal raise doubts about his leadership. Congress must approve his cabinet within 30 days, or he faces resignation.
Illegal mining, a major economic driver, fuels crime and instability. The Pataz massacre underscores the government's failure to secure vital industries.
Business leaders worry frequent leadership changes disrupt economic policies, with mining critical to Peru's GDP.
Boluarte's low approval, down from 3% in April, reflects public frustration with crime and governance.
Her recent nasal surgery and a tainted food scandal further erode trust. Meanwhile, she plans a Vatican trip, which Congress may block amid the crisis. Arana's appointment signals continuity, yet his controversial past complicates his role.
His proposals to address prison overcrowding, at 136% capacity, stalled, and allegations of improper judicial ties persist. Peru's economic stability hinges on his ability to navigate these challenges.
Political churn threatens investor confidence, while crime disrupts mining operations. Arana must deliver results to restore stability, but his congressional approval remains uncertain. Peru's path forward depends on addressing crime and rebuilding trust.
Arana's leadership, under intense scrutiny, will shape the nation's economic prospects. With elections set for April 2026, Boluarte's government faces a critical test.
