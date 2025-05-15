403
Oi S.A. Turns Profit In 1Q25 Amid Strategic Overhaul
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oi S.A. reports a net profit of R$1.67 billion ($293 million) in 1Q25, reversing a R$2.78 billion ($488 million) loss from 1Q24. The company, under judicial recovery, disclosed these results on May 14, 2025, reflecting a pivotal shift driven by asset sales and debt reduction.
This turnaround stems from strategic moves to stabilize finances in Brazil's competitive telecom market. Oi S.A., a Brazilian telecommunications provider, navigates a complex recovery from a 2016 bankruptcy filing with R$65 billion ($11.4 billion) in debt.
The company sold its broadband unit to V.tal in February 2025, generating a R$3.7 billion ($649 million) gain. This transaction, alongside a 90% cut in financial expenses to R$235 million ($41 million), fueled the profit surge.
However, revenues fell 34.3% to R$1.43 billion ($251 million), hit by the broadband sale and prior pay-TV divestitures. Oi Soluções, the core B2B IT services unit, saw revenues drop 22% to R$371 million ($65 million).
Meanwhile, operating costs decreased 19.2% to R$1.9 billion ($333 million), reflecting cuts in personnel and advertising, though network maintenance expenses rose.
EBITDA soared to R$3.268 billion ($573 million) from a negative R$204 million ($36 million), boosted by the V.tal gain. Yet, routine EBITDA remained negative at R$433 million ($76 million), worsening 158% year-over-year, signaling operational struggles.
Cash burn increased 54% to R$523 million ($92 million), leaving a cash balance of R$1.45 billion ($254 million). Significantly, net debt plummeted 61% to R$9.8 billion ($1.72 billion), supported by a 2024 recovery plan that slashed debt by 70% through equity conversions.
Oi Struggles to Reposition Amid Competitive Pressures
The Brazilian real's 5% appreciation against the dollar eased foreign debt pressures. Still, Oi faces fierce competition from Vivo, TIM, and Claro, who dominate 5G and fiber-optic investments.
Oi's focus shifts to Oi Soluções, targeting cloud and cybersecurity for corporate clients, but scaling requires investment amid liquidity constraints. Legacy copper infrastructure drags margins, with capex down 44% to R$190 million ($33 million).
The company aims to exit judicial recovery in 2025, prioritizing revenue growth and cost efficiency. Behind the profit lies a company shedding legacy burdens to survive a cutthroat market.
Oi's asset sales and debt cuts signal progress, but negative routine EBITDA and declining revenues expose vulnerabilities. Investors watch closely as Oi balances growth ambitions with financial discipline in an uncertain economic climate.
