NATO Strengthens Support for Ukraine, Enhances Defense Strategy

2025-05-15 05:18:25
(MENAFN) NATO's top military leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to Ukraine and bolstered their focus on strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities during the 193rd Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session in Brussels on Wednesday.

The session also served as a significant step in preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague this June.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the Military Committee, opened the meeting by emphasizing the unity among NATO forces, calling it "the bedrock of NATO's collective defense," as stated in an official NATO release. He highlighted the session's focus on maintaining NATO's cohesive stance, stressing the need to provide "unfettered and timely military advice to political leadership, underpinned by collective clarity and decisiveness."

The chiefs were briefed by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) on ongoing operations and the alliance's deterrence strategy. Further discussions followed with Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandier on NATO’s defense planning and the role of new technologies in strengthening the alliance.

During the final part of the session, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's Chief of Defense, joined virtually from Kyiv to provide an update on the situation on the ground. NATO members once again pledged unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing that "now -- more than ever -- it is key for NATO to continue to provide Ukraine what is needed for its defense."

